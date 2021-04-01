Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $72.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 482,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

