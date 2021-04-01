Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Target Price at $61.25

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

