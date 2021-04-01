Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Price Target at $46.14

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.88. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $885.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.