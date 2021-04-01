Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Target Price at C$6.70

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

