Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$57.72 and last traded at C$57.37, with a volume of 50373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.49.

Specifically, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.44 billion and a PE ratio of -465.83.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

