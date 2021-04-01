Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

