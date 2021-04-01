Brunswick Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

