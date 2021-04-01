BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $957.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

