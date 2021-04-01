Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Burberry Group stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

