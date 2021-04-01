Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.30. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.