Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.60. 1,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.