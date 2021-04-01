Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $228.02 million and $176.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00346095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,666,742,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,457,244 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

