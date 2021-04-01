C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 52.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit