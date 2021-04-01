C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 52.5% in March

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 over the last ninety days.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.