C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.87

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.87 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 7815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $45,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,063,000.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

