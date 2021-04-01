Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Cabot worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

