Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

