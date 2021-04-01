Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

