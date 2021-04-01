Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 795 ($10.39) on Tuesday. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 814.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 776.81. The company has a market capitalization of £255.13 million and a P/E ratio of 441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

