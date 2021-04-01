Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

GOOS traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 42,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canada Goose by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

