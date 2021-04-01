Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.40 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,960 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

