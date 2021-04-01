Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $40.28 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.