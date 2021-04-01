Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 888.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $37,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

BeiGene stock opened at $348.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.26 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

