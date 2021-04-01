Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,982 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.79% of DouYu International worth $27,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

