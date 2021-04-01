Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $36.92 Million Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 839,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,922,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.84% of Navistar International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

