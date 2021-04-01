Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $385.26. 739,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $205.26 and a 1-year high of $386.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

