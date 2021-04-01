Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Raised to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $22.38 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$490.08.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$480.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$435.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$292.20 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
