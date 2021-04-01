Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Raised to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $22.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$490.08.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$480.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$435.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$292.20 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

