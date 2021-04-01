Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CNNE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 13,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 412,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

