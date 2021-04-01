Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s current price.
LCTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
