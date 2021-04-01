Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s current price.

LCTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. Analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

