Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 47 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $486.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.16 and its 200 day moving average is $467.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.