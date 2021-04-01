Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 3,288.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,600,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

