Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

