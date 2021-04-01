Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 61,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.