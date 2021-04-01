Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $123,679,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $875,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $5,237,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.59. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

