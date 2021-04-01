Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 29 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.16 and a 200-day moving average of $465.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

