Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.