Cappasity Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

