Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.16 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00247209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

