CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CTRE stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

