Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,268.14

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,268.14 ($16.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,645.50 ($21.50). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71), with a volume of 1,112,198 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,558.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.14.

In other news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

