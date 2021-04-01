Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 2,790 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $262.40 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.52.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
