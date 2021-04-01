CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.