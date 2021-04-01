CCUniverse 24-Hour Volume Tops $63.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $47,590.90 and approximately $63.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005674 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

