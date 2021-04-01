CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,228. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Seeyond boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

