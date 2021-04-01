Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Down to $58.01

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.01, but opened at $56.59. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

