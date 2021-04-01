Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $190.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

