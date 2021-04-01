Charles Heilbronn Sells 226,791 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56.

ULTA stock opened at $309.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average of $275.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

