Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRL. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $294.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $2,515,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,770.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

