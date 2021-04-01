Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

