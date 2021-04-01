Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.24 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -674.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

