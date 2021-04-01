Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 344,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $42,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 988,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,691,000 after acquiring an additional 569,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

AXTA stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

